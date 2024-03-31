Denise Richards Addresses Her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Future

Denise Richards is opening up about a potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 53-year-old star opened up in a new interview with People about whether she’d return to the Bravo TV series.

“I always say, ‘Never say never,’” she teased.

Denise joined RHOBH in Season 9 and left after two seasons on the show. She recently returned as a guest in Season 13 to confront Erika Jayne over unresolved issues.

“I have nothing against her at all,” she added. “We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

One big star revealed she would not be returning for Season 14 of the show.

