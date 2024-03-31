Gillian Anderson Weighs in on if 'The Crown' Should Make New Season About Royals' Recent Health Struggles

Gillian Anderson is voicing her opinion on if The Crown should make another season detailing the royal family‘s recent health struggles.

The Emmy-winning Netflix show released its sixth and final season in late 2023. Gillian starred as UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4, which aired in 2020.

Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton‘s cancer diagnoses, Gillian weighed in on if The Crown should come back with a scripted version of the events.

“It probably ended at the right spot. It was getting too close to present day,” the actress said of The Crown. “Right now, it’s a moment where we understand that they have asked for a bit of peace and quiet around what they’re experiencing — and it feels like that’s the least that we can do.”

Gillian continued, “I think in this instance with this latest double whammy of news, the least that people can do, is to give them a bit of a break and for them to process this as the human beings that they actually are.”

