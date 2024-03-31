Jerrod Carmichael Reveals How BFF Tyler The Creator Reacted When He Told Him He Had a Crush On Him

Jerrod Carmichael is opening up about revealing his feelings to best friend Tyler, The Creator.

The 36-year-old comedian and actor dished on developing a crush on the 33-year-old rapper in the premiere episode of his new series The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

Jerrod revealed how he told Tyler he had a crush on him and he revealed how his friend reacted.

“I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend,” Jerrod said. “I knew I had to tell him. Things started getting kind of weird between us. I had these feelings… So I texted him. I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you and I don’t know what to do with that.’ Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.”

“My therapist was thrilled. He was so excited! He was like, ‘Man, this s— never happens in real time,’” he jokingly added.

He then shared how Tyler responded to his text.

“He sent me a voice note. I was so nervous. It was like six seconds…” Jerrod recalled. “He said, ‘Hahahaha, you stupid b-tch.’ And I don’t really know what that means.”

Later in the episode, the guys talked about the shift in their relationship after the confession.

“It’s because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn’t talk about it, ever,” Jerrod said about the awkwardness. “That was like, weird. I don’t know if it was just too awkward to talk about or just too… I don’t know. I feel like you left me hanging out there a little bit.”

Tyler noted that he just “brushed it off. Getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change.”

The rapper added that it was “a lot to download” and, “I still don’t know how to respond.”

He did explained he regretted the lack of contact between them and says he considers the Jerrod family, “like a true brother.”

Jerrod came out as gay during his HBO special Rothaniel, which was released in 2022.

