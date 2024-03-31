King Charles Makes Rare Appearance at Royal Family Easter Celebration Amid Cancer Battle (Photos)

King Charles has made a rare public appearance at the royal family’s Easter celebration.

The 75-year-old monarch was seen arriving at the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Easter Sunday (March 31) in Windsor, England alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

King Charles has been undergoing treatment for cancer, so he has not been making as many public appearances.

Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew with ex wife Sarah Ferguson.

Browse through the gallery to see some of the royal family arriving for Easter services…