Leah McSweeney Compares Her OnlyFans Income to Appearing on 'Real Housewives'

Leah McSweeney is opening up about the money that she is making by selling subscriptions to an OnlyFans account.

The 41-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum appeared on the Bravo show for two seasons. She was also brought on for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023.

During a recent interview, Leah claimed that she is making so much more money on the platform, which she joined in late 2023, than she made as a Bravo star.

On the Sofia With an F podcast, Leah admitted that she was initially hesitant to join the platform but rapidly realized that it was great for her.

“I f-cking love OnlyFans,” she she said, explaining, “This is great. This is a wonderful platform where people aren’t censored. They don’t have ads in their face constantly. They don’t have negative algorithms pushing bulls-it. I feel supported. I’m making money. I get to express myself. It’s fun. I love it. I’m being creative on it. It’s dope.”

She reiterated that she is “making a s-it ton of money” and confirmed that she made more in a week on the platform than she did in a season on Real Housewives.

“One week is more than one season,” she confirmed.

