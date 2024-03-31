Rebel Wilson Reveals She Used Ozempic for Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her weight loss!

The 44-year-old actress has often been open about her weight loss journey. She is also preparing to release her memoir Rebel Rising on April 2.

Rebel recently revealed that she tried using Ozempic to lose weight.

If you aren’t aware, Ozempic is an injectable medicine meant to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. However, some have used the drug solely for its weight loss effects.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rebel told The Sunday Times that she used Ozempic to maintain her weight after losing 80 pounds in recent years.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she said.

The Pitch Perfect star clarified that she no longer uses Ozempic.

Find out which stars have denied and admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss!