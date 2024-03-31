Top Stories
Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

45 TV Shows Renewed in 2024 So Far: 1 TV Show's Main Character Is Exiting, Another Hasn't Aired Since 2019 &amp; Much More!

45 TV Shows Renewed in 2024 So Far: 1 TV Show's Main Character Is Exiting, Another Hasn't Aired Since 2019 & Much More!

16 Breakup Songs Written About Other Celebrities - Find Out Who the Songs Are About!

16 Breakup Songs Written About Other Celebrities - Find Out Who the Songs Are About!

Mar 31, 2024 at 4:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Used Ozempic for Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Used Ozempic for Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her weight loss!

The 44-year-old actress has often been open about her weight loss journey. She is also preparing to release her memoir Rebel Rising on April 2.

Rebel recently revealed that she tried using Ozempic to lose weight.

If you aren’t aware, Ozempic is an injectable medicine meant to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. However, some have used the drug solely for its weight loss effects.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rebel told The Sunday Times that she used Ozempic to maintain her weight after losing 80 pounds in recent years.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she said.

The Pitch Perfect star clarified that she no longer uses Ozempic.

Find out which stars have denied and admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ozempic, Rebel Wilson