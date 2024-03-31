Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Is Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Jesse Sullivan

Francesca Farago is going to be a mom!

The 31-year-old reality star, best known for appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, announced the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Sullivan on Sunday (March 31), which is Transgender Day of Visibility.

See what they shared inside…

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!😭💫,” Francesca captioned a joint post on Instagram.

“I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers! 👶🏻👶🏻” Jesse commented on the post.

The couple has been very open about their IVF journey, sharing their road to parenthood on social media.

Francesca and Jesse also shared their pregnancy news on TikTok, posting the same video to both of their accounts.

“We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨” Jesse captioned his post.

Francesca and Jesse got engaged in May 2023. They started dating shortly after Francesca finished filming Perfect Match in 2022.