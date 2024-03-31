Which 2024 Soap Opera is the Best? Vote for Your Fav in Our Poll

We want to know which soap opera has you glued to your screen every afternoon!

Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital have been entertaining fans for decades at this point, and the stories are still going strong all this time later.

So far three of the four have been renewed in 2024, and we’re still waiting for news about the last.

While we wait, we put together a poll so that you could let us know which show you are enjoying the most so far this year.

Head inside to vote in our poll and let us know which soap opera reigns supreme…

Voting is open until Friday (April 12) at 12pm ET. You can vote for your favorite choice as often as you’d like up to then! Once the poll closes, we’ll update you and let you know which came out on top.

Vote in the poll below…