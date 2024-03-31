Who is Dr. Kate Tomas? Meet Andrew Garfield's Rumored Girlfriend & a 'Spiritual Mentor'

You might be wondering who Dr. Kate Tomas is after seeing her out on a date with Andrew Garfield this weekend.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted looking very comfortable with Kate while grabbing a bite with her, Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham on Friday night (March 29).

They were photographed holding hands and sharing a close hug outside the restaurant Zinqué.

Who is Dr. Kate Tomas? We did some digging to answer that question for you!

Read more about Andrew Garfield’s rumored girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas…

On her personal website, Kate describes herself as “a philosopher and spiritual mentor with over 23 years of experience.” She’s an author, advisor and consultant who operates out of Los Angeles, New York and London.

Kate offers psychic readings and more services on her website. An “in-depth reading” costs more than $1,800 and lasts for 45 minutes. It is followed by two days of communication. Another package offers four readings per year.

She holds a Masters degree in philosophy of religion and a Doctorate in philosophical theology from the University of Oxford.

On Instagram she describes herself as an “advisor to global leaders.” In a post from March 2024, she confirmed that she was spending a month in Los Angeles.

We’ll update you as we learn more about her.

Earlier this year, Andrew sparked romance rumors with model Olivia Brower after they were spotted sharing some PDA. It isn’t clear if they were actually an item.