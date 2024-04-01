Billie Eilish Responds to Backlash After She Called Out Big Artists for Releasing 'Wasteful' Multiple Vinyl Versions of Their Albums

Billie Eilish is hitting back at the backlash over her recent comments.

In a new interview with Billboard, the 22-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner opened about sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives and also called out popular artists for releasing “wasteful” multiple vinyl versions of their albums.

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh-t,” Billie said.

After she faced a lot of backlash for her comments, Billie took to her Instagram Story to defend herself.

Keep reading to find out more…“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” Billie started.

“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! which I clearly stated in the article,” Billie continued. “The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

Billie‘s last album, Happier Than Ever, came in eight vinyl variants, but used 100% recycled black vinyl, plus recycled scraps for colored variants, as well as shrink-wrap made from sugar cane.

In another recent interview, Billie spoke openly about being a young woman in the public eye, identifying with being a woman, and the struggles she faces.