Dean McDermott Breaks His Silence After Tori Spelling Files for Divorce

Dean McDermott is speaking out after Tori Spelling filed for divorce.

In the Monday (April 1) episode of her new misSPELLING podcast, Tori, 50, opened up about her decision to file for divorce from Dean, 57, after 18 years of marriage, admitting that she’s wanted to divorce him for “like…15 years.”

Amid the divorce news, paparazzi was able to quickly chat with Dean.

Keep reading to find out more…In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, Dean said that he’s doing “good” amid the split, and noted, “It’s been a long time coming but T and I are good.”

Tori officially filed for divorce last week and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She listed their official date of separation as June 17, 2023 and requested the court to award her spousal support and terminate Dean‘s ability to receive the same.

She also asked for sole physical custody of their five children — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7 — and joint legal custody with Dean‘s visitation rights to be determined at a later date.

While discussing her split from Dean on the podcast, Tori also recalled the fight they had that ultimately led her to end the marriage.