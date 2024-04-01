'Gen V' Cast Members Release Statement After Chance Perdomo's Tragic Death

Some cast members from Gen V have all released a statement on the tragic passing of their co-star Chance Perdomo at the young age of 27.

If you did not see the heartbreaking news, Chance died after a motorcycle accident last week.

Production on The Boys spinoff show was delayed indefinitely after this unthinkable tragedy.

Now, several of his co-stars have all issued the same statement on social media.

Cast members including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas and more have posted the following message: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Chance at this horrible time.