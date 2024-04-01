Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Conditions for Returning to 'Real Housewives of New York City'

There were a few conditions for Jenna Lyons to return to The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 55-year-old reality star has officially been confirmed for season 15, but did have some stipulations to do so.

About what she won’t film, she told the New York Times, “I have a relationship, but I would like to not name her. I want to keep her out of the press. That is my commitment to her. It’s off the table. I joined this process. She did not.”

She added, “There was some concern about my ability, just time-wise, to commit to it, and that was a big deal. I also have a new relationship and wanted to maintain privacy. It was not just me. We all had to figure out, like, Can this work? I wasn’t sure. Definitely not sure.”

Another issue? Filming with her teenage son.

“There was a lot of filming in the home, and it was just exhausting. It’s so disruptive. They were very open to reducing that exposure and not having so much ‘home time.’ My son is prepping for college. It’s a very intense time,” she added.

She added, “I did pay attention to my comments. What I was shocked by, and one of the reasons I did feel comfortable going back, is people were so nice. I thought I would take heat for some things, here and there, and I didn’t at all. Particularly in the beginning, I would scan through the comments, like, Let’s just see if anybody’s coming at me. All the things that I was afraid of didn’t really happen.”

About her pay for season 15, she shared, “Everyone gets paid more, and that I’m not going to talk about too much.”

