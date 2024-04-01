Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 3:16 pm
By JJ Staff

Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Confessing His Romantic Feelings for Tyler, The Creator & His Parents Not Accepting Him for Being Gay

Continue Here »

Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Confessing His Romantic Feelings for Tyler, The Creator & His Parents Not Accepting Him for Being Gay

Jerrod Carmichael is opening up about his love life.

The 36-year-old Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show comedian got candid in an interview with Esquire, out now.

During the conversation, Jerrod addressed confessing his romantic feelings for Tyler, The Creator, his new reality show, his therapy sessions, and much more.

Click through to find out what Jerrod Carmichael had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jerrod Carmichael, pride, Slideshow, Tyler the Creator