Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Confessing His Romantic Feelings for Tyler, The Creator & His Parents Not Accepting Him for Being Gay
Jerrod Carmichael is opening up about his love life.
The 36-year-old Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show comedian got candid in an interview with Esquire, out now.
During the conversation, Jerrod addressed confessing his romantic feelings for Tyler, The Creator, his new reality show, his therapy sessions, and much more.
