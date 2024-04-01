Jinkx Monsoon Reveals How She Got Historic 'Little Shop of Horrors' Broadway Role, Addresses Self-Identity & Reveals Her New Chosen Name

Jinkx Monsoon is opening up about her big new role.

The 36-year-old Drag Race alum and Broadway star got candid about taking on the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

During the discussion, she spoke out about drag bans across America, criticism for taking on the role versus a cis woman, and her new chosen name, among other topics.

Click through to find out what Jinkx Monsoon had to say…