This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024 at 11:13 am
By JJ Staff

King Charles Makes Rare Comment on Cancer Treatment

King Charles is making a rare comment about his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch has been undergoing treatment for cancer, but the palace has not disclosed much about his health or what kind of cancer he’s being treated for.

Keep reading to see what the King said over the weekend…

The King made a rare public appearance amid his treatments at the royal family Easter services over the weekend.

He did greet some members of the public, and one interaction was caught on video.

“Get well soon, Your Majesty,” a woman said in a video posted to X, to which the King responded to the well-wisher, “I’m doing my best!”

Princess Catherine also just recently revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Photos: Getty
