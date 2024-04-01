King Charles Makes Rare Comment on Cancer Treatment

King Charles is making a rare comment about his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch has been undergoing treatment for cancer, but the palace has not disclosed much about his health or what kind of cancer he’s being treated for.

Keep reading to see what the King said over the weekend…

The King made a rare public appearance amid his treatments at the royal family Easter services over the weekend.

He did greet some members of the public, and one interaction was caught on video.

“Get well soon, Your Majesty,” a woman said in a video posted to X, to which the King responded to the well-wisher, “I’m doing my best!”

Princess Catherine also just recently revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.