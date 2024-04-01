Kylie Kelce Raves Over Brother-in-Law Travis Kelce's 'Amazing' Relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship has Kylie Kelce‘s stamp of approval!

In a new interview, Kylie, who is married to Travis‘ brother Jason Kelce, shared her thoughts on Travis‘ relationship with Taylor and also addressed her own newfound fame.

Keep reading to find out more…“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie shared on Today.

Kylie – who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with Jason – also said that she and her family are “always cheering on Uncle Trav.”

“It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing,” Kylie said about watching Travis and Taylor‘s relationship “close up.”

Also in the interview, Kylie talked about be thrust into the spotlight amid Travis and Taylor‘s relationship, which she admitted she’s still getting used to.

“It’s interesting. I am trying to take it in stride and just make sure that as people are talking about me, it’s about important things,” Kylie said of her newfound fame. “The Eagles Foundation is the perfect example.”

The Eagles Foundation helps provide “access to vision care and vital funding for autism research and services” to children in the Philadelphia area.

Kylie also recently honored Jason‘s 13-year career in the NFL after he announced his retirement.