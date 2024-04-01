Lainey Wilson Walks iHeart Awards Carpet Sans Boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson is getting ready for her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer went solo while walking the red carpet on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Lainey‘s boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges didn’t walk the carpet with her and it’s unclear if he attended the event with her or not.

The couple have been dating for over three years, but they only went public as a couple back in May 2023. They walked the red carpet at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards together.

In a recent interview, Lainey explained why she waited so long to debut her relationship with Devlin, who goes by the name Duck.

“I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” Lainey told People. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!’”

