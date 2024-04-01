Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024 at 10:24 am
By JJ Staff

Lewis Hamilton Addresses Move to Ferrari in 2025, Life After F1 & Surprising Post-Racing Plans

Continue Here »

Lewis Hamilton Addresses Move to Ferrari in 2025, Life After F1 & Surprising Post-Racing Plans

Lewis Hamilton is opening up about life after racing.

The 39-year-old seven-time F1 champion got candid in a new interview for GQ‘s annual Creativity Issue, out now.

During the discussion, he talked about his passions beyond the race track, preparing for lifter after Formula 1, how much time he thinks he has left in the racing world, and a shocking move that he manifested.

Click through to find out what Lewis Hamilton had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: F1, formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Slideshow