Apr 01, 2024 at 6:55 pm
By JJ Staff

Ludacris Explains Why Wife & Kids Aren't at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 to Support His Hosting Gig

Ludacris Explains Why Wife & Kids Aren't at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 to Support His Hosting Gig

Nope, you won’t be seeing Ludacris with his family tonight at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 46-year-old rapper walked the red carpet by himself on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Ludacris is hosting the awards show tonight, but he says his wife Eudoxie and their kids will not be in attendance.

“Because it’s Easter, my family had plans to be elsewhere, so unfortunately they won’t be with me this particular timeframe,” Ludacris told People ahead of the show.

Ludacris also teased his performance and whether it would include new music.

“Man, we’re going to get classics for now, just because when it comes to iHeart, you only have a certain amount of time, so you want to hit them with the hits and make sure you leave them wanting more,” he said.

