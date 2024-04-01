Morgan Wade Talks Double Mastectomy, Answers Questions About Her Surgery & Recovery

Morgan Wade took preventative measures and got a double mastectomy.

The 29-year-old musician underwent the surgery to prevent being diagnosed with breast cancer, which runs in her family, and recently opened up about her surgery and her recovery process so far.

“I haven’t talked much about my post surgery recovery from my double mastectomy and reconstruction I had back in November,” Morgan shared on Instagram. “For those that don’t know I have the rad51d gene mutation and with my family history of breast cancer I decided to be proactive.”

“It’s been 4 months and I’ve been back to powerlifting and running. Started back to that around January. There have been a few things I haven’t been able to do until now – the last month I’ve finally been back to doing what I want,” she continued. “Push-ups , pull-ups and getting a massage (couldn’t lay on my stomach).”

Morgan then took time to answer some questions that she’s been asked.

In her post, she revealed that she did get breast implants and she is “happy with them. She also doesn’t have nipples anymore, as “the breast cancer my aunt had started in her milk ducts and we wanted no chance of that with me. I just said take it all. 😅”

“It was an adjustment to look at myself for a minute. I’m still adjusting to how different my body looks – change is never easy – but this was worth it,” Morgan said. “I have 0 regrets and I am extremely happy with the choice I made. I am blessed God got me through this and has allowed me to heal fast and I look forward to a healthy long life Lord willing.”

She also shared that her next process will be an egg retrieval “eventually a hysterectomy and oophorectomy (that I can hold off on a little longer due to my age)”

Morgan concluded her post by thanking fans for prayers, support and love, and that she’s excited to go on tour.

If you don’t know, a hysterectomy is a surgery to remove the uterus, while an oophorectomy surgery removes the ovaries.

Another celeb recently revealed she also had a double mastectomy after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, and several years ago, Angelina Jolie had the surgery as well, for preventative measures.

