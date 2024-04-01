Oliver Hudson Opens Up About Childhood Trauma From Mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson is opening up about trauma.

The 47-year-old actor and son of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson spoke out in the latest episode of his Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate Hudson.

During the discussion, he discussed having mom Goldie as his primary caregiver.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times,” he said.

While he said she was an “amazing mother,” he struggled with her busy work schedule and choices made in her personal life.

“She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like,” he explained, adding that she was just “living her life.”

“This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there,” he clarified, “and she just wasn’t [there] sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

Completing the Hoffman Process helped him come to an understanding about his parents.

“The forgiveness of my father was huge because his dad left him when he was 5 years old in the middle of the night, gone,” he said.

“The forgiveness and the compassion that you feel towards them at the end of this process is unbelievable because then you realize that they’re only repeating the ship that they went through, you know, with their parents.”

“You know, my dad didn’t do exactly that, but essentially he bailed, you know, so I can’t always help but think when we’re parenting, like what am I imprinting upon [my kids],” he continued.

He married Erinn Bartlett in 2006 and share three kids: sons Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and daughter Rio, 10.

