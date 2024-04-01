Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Only 7 Prime Video TV Shows & Movies Have 100% Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

Want something amazing to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video? Well, we found out all of the movies and TV shows that have perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes within their original slate of movies and TV shows.

There are only 7 titles on this list that can claim this honor!

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a title as “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Keep reading for what you should definitely watch on Prime Video…

