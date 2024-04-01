Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

The Most Popular Male Hallmark Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Apr 01, 2024 at 1:00 pm
By JJ Staff

'Power Book IV: Force' - 12 Stars Confirmed to Return for Season 3, Production Is Currently Underway

Filming is currently taking place on the upcoming third season of Power Book IV: Force!

The Starz drama is the third spinoff in the Power franchise, taking place in Chicago, Ill.

It follows Tommy Egan, who cuts ties in New York and heads to Chicago in search of family. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s ruthless drug game between two of the city’s biggest crews, and a revolving door of rivalries trying to stake their claim. Tommy is more determined than ever to be the sole distributor in Chicago and must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

As the new season is currently in production in Chicago, we’re taking a look at which actors will be returning to the show.

Keep reading inside to find out who will be back for Power Book IV: Force season three…

