Tori Spelling Bares Midriff at iHeart Awards 2024 in First Appearance Since Filing for Divorce

Apr 01, 2024 at 8:11 pm
By JJ Staff

Tori Spelling is stepping out amid her divorce!

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

She wore a simple black crop top with a pair of tan plaid pants.

In case you weren’t aware, this is Tori‘s first public appearance since she filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott on Friday (March 29).

The two were married for 18 years. Tori later revealed what Dean said to her that ended their marriage and explained the reasons behind their split.

On Monday, Dean broke his silence on the matter.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Tori Spelling at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards…
Photos: Getty Images
