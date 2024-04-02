Broadway Hit 'Fat Ham' Makes L.A. Debut with Original Cast Direct From New York!

The critically acclaimed play Fat Ham won over audiences on Broadway last year and now the show is making its L.A. debut at the Geffen Playhouse.

Nearly the entire original cast has reunited to perform the play for Los Angeles audiences.

Here’s the synopsis: “Meet Juicy, a young, queer Black man with a Shakespearean-sized dilemma. When the ghost of his dead father shows up at his family’s BBQ wedding reception demanding his murder be avenged, does the poetic and sensitive Juicy have it in him to do the deed, or will he ‘to thine own self be true?’”

Fat Ham stars Marcel Spears as Juicy, Nikki Crawford as Tedra, Chris Herbie Holland as Tio, Billy Eugene Jones as Rev/Pap, Adrianna Mitchell as Opal, Benja Kay Thomas as Rabby, and Matthew Elijah Webb as Larry.

The play was written by James Ijames and directed by Sideeq Heard with original direction by Saheem Ali. Fat Ham is running at the Geffen Playhouse through April 28!