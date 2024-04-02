Flavor Flav Denies He's Working on 'Flavor of Love' Reboot, Shuts Down Report (Exclusive)

Flavor Flav is shooting back at a report claiming that he’s involved in a Flavor of Love reboot.

Bunim/Murray Productions president Julie Pizzi spoke to Deadline about the shows being developed by the production company right now.

“We’re in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space,” she said.

Deadline added, “Flav will not, however, be doing the dating this time around but will be part of the process.”

Now, Flav is speaking out to deny the report.

“An article was published this morning in Deadline about me that is a complete lie. I am NOT involved with a Flavor of Love reboot and have no interest,” he said. “I am partnered with a new production company and together are developing concepts that highlight where I am now as a person vs where I was.”

He added, “You can’t get to the next chapter by staying on the same page. This clock round my neck is moving forward, not backwards.”

Flav‘s manager added in an exclusive statement to JustJared.com, “Flavor Flav has never spoken with Julie Pizzi and is not familiar with her name. Flav has personally reached out to 51 Minds and asked them to have the article taken down and his team has reached out to the reporter at Deadline to make him aware of the inaccuracies.”

