General Hospital's David Lautman Proposes to Girlfriend, Video Goes Viral with 18 Million Views

David Lautman is engaged to Megan Li Wang and their proposal video is going viral on social media!

The General Hospital actor, who played Grant Smoltz on the soap opera series, popped the question recently and Megan accidentally recorded the whole proposal.

The couple met while working together on the set of a Lenovo commercial and David edited himself back into the commercial as part of the surprise proposal. When he had the commercial show up on their TV screen, Megan started filming the TV to have proof that the ad was airing again so she could make sure she got residuals.

Well, it turned out to be a proposal and the camera was rolling the whole time to catch the special moment!

David wrote on Instagram, “She said, ‘Yes.’ Well, technically, she said, ‘…I don’t know who you are, yeah, sure!’ But we’ll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal. (Full video on her TikTok.) Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together!”

Watch the video below!