Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spending Time with Ex-Fiance Amid Split from Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is spending time with an ex amid her split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

The 32-year-old announced her separation from Ryan last week, just three months after she was released from prison. The couple had tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony back in July 2022.

Gypsy was imprisoned for eight years for her role in the murder of Dee Dee. She was released on parole in December.

Now, Gypsy is spending time with her ex-fiance Ken Urker.

Ken‘s mom confirmed to People that the former couple is hanging out again, but said they are “not back together.” They got lunch and went to a tattoo parlor on Monday (April 1) in Louisiana.

“They are not back together,” Ken‘s mom Raina Williams told the outlet. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

She added, “I think she’s a sweet girl. I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”

Ken‘s mom says the renewed relationship is one without romantic intentions.

“As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now,” she said. “My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”

Gypsy recently deleted her public social media pages, despite gaining millions of followers.