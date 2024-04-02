Instacart Releases Statement After Angie Harmon Says Delivery Driver Murdered Her Dog

Instacart is responding to Angie Harmon‘s tragic story about the death of her dog.

If you did not see the news, the 51-year-old Rizzoli & Isles actress claimed that an Instacart delivery driver shot and killer her beloved dog Oliver over the weekend and her home in North Carolina.

Keep reading to find out more…

Angie said of the incident, “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” she wrote. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

She continued, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’ We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈”

Instacart released the following statement to ET: “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”