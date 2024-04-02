Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 5:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Jonathan Roumie & 'The Chosen' Stars Make Appearance in Brazil for Season 4 Premiere

The stars of the series The Chosen are promoting the show in Brazil!

Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), and Lara Silva (Eden) walked the red carpet at the premiere of season four this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The stars also made some other press appearances during their trip and they were welcomed with a projection on The Christ the Redeemer Monument.

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him, set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, sharing a look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. The fourth season has already premiered in theaters in the U.S. and production has begun on the fifth season.

See which cast members are expected to return for the upcoming season!
Credit: FOTO: ROBERTO FILHO @robertofilho_profissiona
Posted to: Jonathan Roumie, Lara Silva, Paras Patel, The Chosen