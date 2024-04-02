Jonathan Roumie & 'The Chosen' Stars Make Appearance in Brazil for Season 4 Premiere

The stars of the series The Chosen are promoting the show in Brazil!

Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), and Lara Silva (Eden) walked the red carpet at the premiere of season four this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The stars also made some other press appearances during their trip and they were welcomed with a projection on The Christ the Redeemer Monument.

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him, set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, sharing a look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. The fourth season has already premiered in theaters in the U.S. and production has begun on the fifth season.

