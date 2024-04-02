Lizzo Is Not Quitting Music, Clarifies What She Meant By 'I Quit' Statement

Lizzo is clarifying that she’s not quitting music.

Last week, the 35-year-old entertainer shared, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” before exclaiming, “I didn’t sign up for this s-it. I QUIT.”

Some believed this could mean that Lizzo was quitting music. Now, she’s clarifying.

In a new video, posted on Tuesday (April 2), Lizzo said, “When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music…which is connecting to people. Cause I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

She continued, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for. With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward…keep being me.”

She concluded with, “The love that I’ve received…means more than you know.”

In terms of some turmoil in her personal life, Lizzo was sued by three former dancers in August 2023.