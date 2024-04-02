Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 1:57 pm
By JJ Staff

'My Hero Academia' Season 7 - Crunchyroll Premiere Date, Theme Song & Full Voice Cast Revealed!

My Hero Academia is almost back!

New episodes of Season 7 will premiere weekly starting May 4 at 2:30 a.m. PT, simulcast from Japan, only on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes.

Click through to watch the trailer, see the full voice cast, and get all the details..

Photos: Crunchyroll
