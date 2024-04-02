Taylor Swift Is Now a Billionaire, According to Latest Net Worth Numbers!

It’s official: Taylor Swift is a billionaire!

The 34-year-old superstar was just added to Forbes’ latest list of billionaire celebrities.

Taylor‘s massively successful Eras tour put her over the top, and was the first tour to make over $1 billion in revenue.

Due to the tour’s huge success, Taylor‘s fortune is now at an estimated $1.1 billion, putting her in official billionaire status. This is also a huge achievement because while there are other celebrity entertainers who are billionaires, Taylor is the very first to become a billionaire based on her songs and sold-out shows without other revenue sources mixed in.

Other “new” billionaires to make Forbes‘ list are Magic Johnson, who now has a net worth of $1.2 billion and French designer Christian Louboutin, who also is worth $1.2 billion.

