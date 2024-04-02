Travis Kelce Reveals What He Learned Watching Taylor Swift Perform at Eras Tour, If She'll Join Him at Kelce Jam 2024

Travis Kelce‘s music festival, Kelce Jam, is returning next month!

This year, Kelce Jam will take place on Saturday (May 18) at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas. Musical guests this year include Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, DJ Irie, and more.

In a new interview, Travis spoke about his girlfriend, superstar Taylor Swift‘s influence. And, we also learned if Taylor will be in attendance at the event.

THR asked Travis if he learned anything from watching Taylor in the live music space.

He responded, “I did: Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned. Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it. I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

And while we’re sure Taylor would love to be there to support Travis at his music festival, she actually will be in Europe performing her latest Eras tour shows overseas. On May 18, she’ll be in Stockholm, Sweden.

Taylor heads to Europe on May 9 to perform in Paris and will be in and around different cities including Lisbon, Madrid, Edinburgh, London, and more. Taylor will be in Europe performing from May until August.

Right now, Taylor is on hiatus from tour and she and Travis have been spending time together!