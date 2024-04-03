Anne Hathaway & Cillian Murphy Star in New Versace Icons Campaign!

Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy are starring in a new fashion campaign!

On Wednesday (April 3), designer Donatella Versace announced that the two Oscar-winning stars are the faces of the latest Versace Icons campaign.

“Anne Hathaway for Versace Icons 💜 @annehathaway, what a talent you are. I am so proud to see your Versace Icons evolution,” Donatella wrote about Anne on Instagram. “The collection comes to life when I see you wear it- and your magic comes through in every image. You are… Very Versace ✨”

Keep reading to find out more…While sharing a photo of Cillian‘s campaign, Donatella wrote, “Cillian Murphy for Versace Icons ✨ When I saw Cillian on the set of the shoot, I saw the Versace man in him right away. Strong, direct and iconic! Cillian is one of today’s best actors and I admire and respect him so much. I hope you all love the campaign as much as we loved shooting it 🤍”

The official Versace Instagram account also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Cillian on set of the photo shoot.

If you missed it, Cillian recently booked his first movie role after his Oscars win!

Browse through the gallery for Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy’s campaign photos…