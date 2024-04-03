Chance the Rapper & Wife Kirsten Corley Split After 5 Years of Marriage - Read the Statement

Chance the Rapper and his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley, are splitting up.

The pair said “I do” back in 2019.

Head inside to read their statement…

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The statement added, “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” signing the note, “Chance & Kirsten.”

They are parents to Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4.

If you didn’t see, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten actually faced some rumors about their marriage just about one year ago after a video of him went viral.