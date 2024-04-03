Cole Sprouse Reveals A-List Actor That He & Dylan Blew Off When They Visited 'Suite Life' Set

Cole Sprouse opened up about a time that he and his brother Dylan blew off an A-list actor on the set of their Disney Channel series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

The 31-year-old Lisa Frankenstein actor was only a teen when he and his twin were the stars on the series.

While on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa show, he looked back and revealed the actor that they owe an apology to.

The actor in question is Matt Damon.

He explained that he and Dylan were in the classroom on set when they learned that Matt was coming. Only, they were much more into playing video games at the time.

“One of the PAs comes knocking on the set school door and goes, ‘Oh, you guys, you won’t believe it. Matt Damon is going to be here today. His kids love the show, so he’s gonna be here in like 30 minutes,’ and I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, ‘Ugh. I can’t believe we have to get off of World of Warcraft right now.’ We must have been 15,” he recalled, via EW.

They were so into the game that they didn’t even have time for Matt.

“Matt Damon knocks on the door and every crew member is behind him in the hall just looking and amazed at Matt Damon,” he said. “And I don’t know if Dylan and I even turned away from our computers to say hi. This was how ridiculous we were as children. I think he came in and was like, ‘Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?’ and just went right back to the game.”

He said that they owe Matt an apology, but that it really reflected on how he and Dylan viewed Hollywood at the time.

“I look back on that story now, and I’m actually like, I love it because it, you know, the whole ethos of whatever that was around us didn’t really affect us,” he explained. “We were just being kids and playing video games.”

