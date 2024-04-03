Dakota Fanning Reveals What's More Important In Her Future Than Acting

Dakota Fanning is opening up about one of her big life goals.

The 30-year-old actress has been acting for most of her life now, but there is one role she has yet to take on and it’s “probably more important” than most others.

While speaking to Porter, the Ripley star dished on her career and shared her desire to have children.

Keep reading to see what she said…

“Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I am without it,” Dakota told the site. “But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice.”

“Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor,” she adds. “If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull.”

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when that time in my life comes – and how much I’ll want to work. But, because I don’t have that at the moment, I’m trying to take advantage of the adventures now,” Dakota continues. “I’m trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I’m scared to do because – God willing – one day, it won’t be as easy.”

Dakota has two projects coming out. The limited series Ripley debuts on Netflix on Thursday (April 4), while her new movie The Watchers will hit theaters on June 7th!

The actress’ younger sister Elle Fanning showed her support for Dakota at a screening of Ripley last week.