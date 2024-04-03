Apr 03, 2024 at 1:08 pm
Donald Trump Wanted 1 Person to Replace Him on 'The Apprentice'
Donald Trump had plans for The Apprentice.
The 77-year-old former President of the United States and host of the long-running reality TV series The Apprentice had a replacement in mind for the show, which he revealed in Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, via Variety.
