Fifth 'Matrix' Film in the Works, But Lana & Lilly Wachowski Won't Be Directing

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works!

While plot details are under wraps, we do know a few details. This will be the first film in the franchise without Lana or Lilly Wachowski as the co-directors, though Lana will act as an executive producer for the film.

Keep reading to find out more…

In addition, Deadline is reporting that it’s unclear if any past cast members – including Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith – will return.

The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard will be writing and directing this fifth installment.

He said in a statement, “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

By the way, did you know that these 14 big stars auditioned for roles in The Matrix franchise!?