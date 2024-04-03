Top Stories
Apr 03, 2024 at 1:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Fifth 'Matrix' Film in the Works, But Lana & Lilly Wachowski Won't Be Directing

Fifth 'Matrix' Film in the Works, But Lana & Lilly Wachowski Won't Be Directing

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works!

While plot details are under wraps, we do know a few details. This will be the first film in the franchise without Lana or Lilly Wachowski as the co-directors, though Lana will act as an executive producer for the film.

Keep reading to find out more…

In addition, Deadline is reporting that it’s unclear if any past cast members – including Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith – will return.

The Cabin in the WoodsDrew Goddard will be writing and directing this fifth installment.

He said in a statement, “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

By the way, did you know that these 14 big stars auditioned for roles in The Matrix franchise!?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: matrix, Movies, The Matrix