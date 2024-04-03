Top Stories
Apr 03, 2024 at 7:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Isabela Merced Tackles Anxiety & Her Childhood Crush In 'Turtles All The Way Down' Trailer - Watch!

Isabela Merced Tackles Anxiety & Her Childhood Crush In 'Turtles All The Way Down' Trailer - Watch!

Isabela Merced is starring in the just released trailer for her upcoming movie Turtles All The Way Down!

The new film is based on acclaimed author John Green‘s bestselling novel of the same name, and was directed by Hannah Marks.

Isabela stars as Aza Holmes in the film, a 17-year-old high schooler who is tackling anxiety.

Find out more and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying… trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

Also starring in the movie are Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J Smith-Cameron.

The film was written and executive produced by Love, Simon duo Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, with author John Green serving as an executive producer as well.

Turtles All The Way Down will be released on Thursday, May 2nd on Max.

Browse through the gallery to see stills from the upcoming movie…
Just Jared on Facebook
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 01
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 02
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 03
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 04
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 05.
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 06
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 07
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 08
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 09
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 10
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 11
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 12
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 13
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 14
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 15
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 16
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 17
isabela merced faces major anxiety first crush in turtles all the way down trailer 18

Photos: Max
Posted to: Cree, Felix Mallard, Hannah Marks, Isabela Merced, J. Smith-Cameron, John Green, Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, MAX, Movies, Poorna Jagannathan, Trailer