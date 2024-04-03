Isabela Merced Tackles Anxiety & Her Childhood Crush In 'Turtles All The Way Down' Trailer - Watch!

Isabela Merced is starring in the just released trailer for her upcoming movie Turtles All The Way Down!

The new film is based on acclaimed author John Green‘s bestselling novel of the same name, and was directed by Hannah Marks.

Isabela stars as Aza Holmes in the film, a 17-year-old high schooler who is tackling anxiety.

Here’s a synopsis: It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying… trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

Also starring in the movie are Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J Smith-Cameron.

The film was written and executive produced by Love, Simon duo Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, with author John Green serving as an executive producer as well.

Turtles All The Way Down will be released on Thursday, May 2nd on Max.

