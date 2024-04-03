Jesse Metcalfe Shares Exciting Update on 'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel

Jesse Metcalfe is teasing the John Tucker Must Die sequel!

Last month, Jesse, 45, reunited with co-stars Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel where they revealed that a script for a sequel to their 2006 hit rom-com had been written.

While attending the premiere of Ripley on Wednesday night (April 3), Jesse shared some new details about the potential sequel.

Keep reading to find out more…“It may live on. I’m hopeful,” Jesse shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I think this script that I’ve read is a great jumping-off point. It’s really well executed.”

Jesse went on to give “kudos” to Arielle, who he credited for “developing it and pushing this along.”

“I think everybody’s up for it, so hopefully it’ll happen,” Jesse added.

While it appears that he, Arielle, and Sophia are on board for the sequel, Jesse noted that he can’t confirm Brittany Snow and Ashanti would also return.

“I can’t speak for them, but I know that they’re in the script,” Jesse said.

Jesse also said that he would be “very excited” to get the chance to do a John Tucker Must Die sequel.

“I think it’d be cool. They rebooted Mean Girls… I think it makes sense, you know? I think we’re kind of in a Y2K moment right now,” Jesse shared. “There’s definitely an appetite for it. So yeah, it feels good.”

