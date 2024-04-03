Jon Bernthal's Punisher Is Back on 'Daredevil: Born Again' Set & He's All Bloody for New Scene!

Jon Bernthal‘s Punisher is back!

The 47-year-old actor filmed scenes for Daredevil: Born Again in the early morning hours of Wednesday (April 3) in Brooklyn, New York. He was seen filming alongside someone in a Daredevil suit, though it’s unclear if that’s actually Charlie Cox (who portrays the character) or a stand-in/stunt double.

Jon originally played Frank Castle/The Punisher in his Netflix series, but it was canceled after 2 seasons. Daredevil was also canceled by Netflix, but luckily, Disney+ is reviving the franchise and will be airing this new series once it’s done with production.

Six stars from the original Netflix shows are returning for the reboot series, but unfortunately, one actress was recast.

Browse through the gallery to see Jon Bernthal back as the Punisher…