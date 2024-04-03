Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes & Gay Roles in Hollywood

Matt Bomer hinted at a future for his popular series White Collar and opened up about his steamy sex scenes during an interview with Deadline.

The 46-year-old actor filmed several revealing scenes with costar Jonathan Bailey in last year’s award-winning series Fellow Travelers.

During the conversation, he revealed the one question that he asks about every sex scene before agreeing to film it. On the topic of Fellow Travelers, Matt also weighed in on if he felt that gay roles needed to be played by gay actors.

If you were unaware, White Collar, which initially ran from 2009 until 2014, has recently returned to Netflix. Matt teased some exciting news about a possible revival.

