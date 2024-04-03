Matt Rife Signs New Deal With Netflix, Will Release 2 More Standup Specials & Develop Comedy Series

Matt Rife landed an exciting deal with Netflix after the success of his 2023 Natural Selection special.

The 28-year-old comedian and content creator is working with the streaming platform on two more specials. He’s also set to develop and star in a scripted comedy series.

Deadline broke the news about Matt‘s partnership with Netflix.

His first special is set to premiere at some point in 2024 and will be filmed at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’ll be the streamer’s “first-ever full-length crowd work special.”

Little is known about the comedy series yet. However, the outlet reported that it will be set in a gym and will seemingly highlight the workplace dynamics.

Matt reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing ” LET’S GOOOOOOO 🙏🏼.”

If you were unaware, Matt‘s first comedy special at the streamer sparked some controversy over a joke about domestic violence. Despite the controversy, his career has continued to grow with him booking his biggest live show to date in late 2023.

Earlier this year, we got a first glimpse at Matt in an upcoming mystery comedy movie.