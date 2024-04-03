Patrick Mahomes' Dad Patrick Sr Indicted on Felony DWI Charge Following February Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr has been indicted on a felony drunk driving charge.

The father of Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas on February 3rd for driving while intoxicated just days before the Super Bowl.

Keep reading to find out more…

Pat Sr was formerly indicted on the felony charge on March 28th, according to People, and the charge is listed as DWI for a third or more time, as this is his third DWI charge.

Bleacher Report reports that he was previously arrested in 2016 and charged with public intoxication, and he was arrested in 2018, serving 40 days in jail for a DWI offense.

Following the arrest in February, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke his silence on his father’s arrest just a few days before taking the field at the Super Bowl, where his team went to clinch the win.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Patrick said.