Rebel Wilson Reveals the Name of the Actor Who She Lost Her Virginity to at 35

Rebel Wilson revealed last week that she lost her virginity at the age of 35, and now, she’s revealing the name of the man in question.

The 44-year-old comedian and actress revealed that she had sex for the first time ever with her then-boyfriend Mickey Gooch, who she met while filming 2016′s How to Be Single.

In her book, she wrote (via DailyMail), “And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you.”

She explained part of her motivation to want to have sex for the first time came after her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She wrote, “…life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along – who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

That guy ended up being Mickey. They dated for a few months before breaking up in 2015. She said they first were intimate about a month into their romance, when he visited her in New York City.

Rebel told the New York Times that Mickey was made aware that he was the first person Rebel ever had sex with because he was “was the first person to read” her upcoming memoir “so he knows now.”

