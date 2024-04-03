'Suits' Stars Patrick J Adams & Sarah Rafferty to Start Rewatch Podcast!

Rewatch podcasts have become all the rage and now we’re getting one for Suits!

Series stars Patrick J Adams and Sarah Rafferty will be hosting the upcoming untitled show for SiriusXM, Deadline reports.

The news comes after Suits‘ massive streaming success on Netflix and a couple months after the duo reunited at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Further proof I will go to any length to hang out with my sister,” Patrick shared on Instagram story, along with the news.

“Excited to get my radio face on with my brother @patrickjadams and our extended Suits fam,” Sarah added on her account.

According to Deadline, the hosts of the podcast will “break down each episode of the show, sharing exclusive, behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series,” and they will be joined by fellow cast members, as well as crew, fans and friends of the show!

“On the heels of the record breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives,” Patrick and Sarah shared in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

“As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience,” Adam Sachs, SVP of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, said. “Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”

In case you missed it, there’s a spinoff series, Suits: LA, filming a pilot episode – Find out who will be starring!

The OG Suits cast will be reuniting at the upcoming 2024 ATX TV Festival…

ARE YOU EXCITED for the Suits podcast?!