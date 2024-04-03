'The Big Door Prize' Season 2 - 15 Cast Members Returning, 3 New Stars Joining Apple TV+ TV Series!

The Big Door Prize is coming back!

Season 2 of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series is set to arrive on April 24 on the streamer.

The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 12.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, Season 2 follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty and Cass decide to take time apart while Trina and Jacob learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio and Izzy each find romance while Hana and Father Reuben attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials and about the Morpho itself.

